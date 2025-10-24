The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will host the Cyprus–France Cooperation & Innovation Forum on November 13, organised in partnership with the Embassy of France in Cyprus and the Cyprus-France Business Association.

The forum, scheduled to take place at the chamber’s premises in Nicosia from 09:00 to 17:00, is designed to showcase the growing collaboration between Cyprus and France in the fields of innovation, technology, and applied research.

Specific focus areas will include maritime and marine technologies, cybersecurity, spatial innovation, and disaster and risk management.

The event is set to gather leading Cypriot and French companies, research institutions, and governmental bodies, providing a platform to explore synergies and foster new partnerships.

The comprehensive programme will feature keynote addresses, presentations from innovative enterprises, B2B meetings, and a networking lunch.

“Speakers are slated to include representatives from the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the Embassy of France in Cyprus, and major innovation-driven companies and organisations from both nations.

Participation is free of charge, the chamber said, but attendance requires prior registration.