CING secures €500,000 for cutting-edge spatial transcriptomics system

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) has acquired an advanced spatial transcriptomics platform for biological tissue analysis, according to an announcement released this week.

The institute said that this represents “a major step forward in the field of precision medicine” for Cyprus, adding that “this development marks a decisive advancement” for its research community.

Specifically, the Department of Cancer Genetics, Therapeutics and Ultrastructural Pathology at CING has secured €500,000 in funding from the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

The grant will finance the acquisition of a pioneering spatial transcriptomics analysis platform that enables the study of gene expression within the natural context of tissue.

“This cutting-edge technology places Cyprus at the forefront of international scientific progress,” the institute said.

The project, titled OPEN INFRA/0625/0079, is being implemented under Cyprus’ Recovery and Resilience Plan “Cyprus Tomorrow” with funding from the European Union’s Next Generation EU, through the Research and Innovation Foundation.

The new platform enables comprehensive spatial analysis of the transcriptome within the natural framework of biological tissue.

It also allows the simultaneous detection of thousands of genes in each tissue section. In addition, it provides co-detection of proteins, paving the way for advanced multimodal studies.

“The installation of this system marks a critical step forward for research in Cyprus, empowering the field of cancer genetics and strengthening the development of precision medicine,” the institute explained.

“We express our warmest thanks to the Research and Innovation Foundation for its invaluable support,” said Dr Fotios Bekris, project coordinator and Director of the Department.

“The successful proposal is the result of collaboration with our colleagues and represents an investment in the future of biomedical research in Cyprus,” he added.

This achievement is the result of close scientific cooperation between Dr Bekris and his colleagues Dr Andreas Chatzisavvas, Dr Sotiris Kyriakou and Dr Aikaterini Cheimona, along with Dr George M. Spyrou, Director of the Department of Bioinformatics, and Dr Kyriaki Michaelidou, Head of the Biostatistics Unit.

“The new platform is not only a technological upgrade but also a strategic investment in knowledge and innovation,” CING stated.

“It is expected to deliver immediate benefits to patients by offering more targeted and personalised treatments while opening new avenues for discoveries in cancer prevention, diagnosis and therapy,” the institute concluded.