Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Friday that it has purchased 8,100 of its own shares at a price of 1.64 cents per share through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The transactions were carried out on October 23, 2025, following previous authorisation granted by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The buyback was conducted under the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and in compliance with circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the company’s announcement, the shares were purchased in five separate transactions, all executed at the same price of 1.64 cents, amounting to a total of 8,100 shares.

The purchases were made by Demetra Holdings Plc through CISCO acting as the intermediary.

Demetra Holdings Plc’s shares are listed on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.