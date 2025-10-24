A 37-year-old man arrested in Larnaca late on Thursday was remanded in police custody for five days by Larnaca district court on Friday after 360 grams of crystal meth was found in a postal parcel earlier this week.

The man, in addition to two others arrested on Monday, is suspected of being part of an international drug trafficking probe.

He was arrested by drugs squad (Ykan) officers after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

On Monday, two men aged 30 and 31 were arrested in a related raid.

Police discovered a tobacco syringe containing methamphetamine traces, a precision scale with white powder residue, a grinder with cannabis traces, and an unidentified liquid at their residence.

The two remain in custody after an eight-day remand order was made against them at Larnaca district court on Tuesday.

All three suspects are under investigation for involvement in a drug importation ring in Cyprus.

Police continue their probe.