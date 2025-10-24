Cyprus has taken another step towards digital transformation as the government, including all ministries, several municipalities and EOA, adopts the electronic invoicing service offered by Jinius, the integrated business ecosystem developed by the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) group.

The collaboration confirms the public sector’s growing trust in the platform’s reliability, technological excellence and data security, while marking a milestone in efforts to build a fully digital economy.

Speaking about the initiative, Elena Meli, general manager of Jinius, said that “our collaboration with the government, which has already announced that invoices submitted electronically by suppliers will be prioritised for payment within 20 days, as well as with municipalities, EOA and major organisations and businesses across Cyprus, is proof of the trust they show in Jinius solutions.”

She added that through electronic invoicing, the platform enhances transparency, reduces bureaucracy and supports the transition towards a more efficient digital economy “to the benefit of both the public and private sectors.”

The Jinius e-invoicing service offers substantial advantages for both public bodies and businesses, including the elimination of paper forms and manual data entry, faster processing and automatic delivery with full traceability and security. It also reduces administrative costs and errors while promoting environmental sustainability through reduced paper use.

By integrating electronic invoicing into public administration, Cyprus is aligning its digital transition with European standards and international best practices.

Developed by the BoC group, Jinius is the island’s first integrated digital collaboration platform connecting businesses, organisations and public bodies, regardless of their banking institution.

Furthermore, it provides modern tools that enhance transparency, efficiency and sustainability, supporting Cyprus’ vision for a smarter, interconnected business environment.

For more information, visit here.