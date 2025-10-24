Friday’s weather is expected to begin with largely clear skies, though clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon, potentially bringing with them isolated rain and brief isolated storms, mostly in the mountains, inland, and in the east of the island.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 27 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 22 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will largely clear, though sporadic cloud cover is expected in the west and the north of the island.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Occasional cloud cover is expected to dot the weekend, while the skies are expected to be mainly clear on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop over the next three days.