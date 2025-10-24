Take an immature, lazy and irresponsible narcissist and give him superpowers.

Instead of getting himself to his job on time – or at all for that matter – Javier is looking to make it big in record time by selling t-shirts with generic slogans printed on them and is actually depending on it to get himself out of his average life. His biggest critic is his girlfriend, who sees him as a loser.

Javier is a 20-year-old struggling with adulthood and barely managing his own life, until a UFO crashes and an alien leaves something with our hero and his girlfriend, who are sleeping at the time.

Trying to avoid spoilers here, but Javier finds the medallion left by the alien, some pills and a suit that makes him the protector of the cosmos.

One swipe of the medallion and the suit appears out of nowhere. One pill down the hatch and unlikely hero Javier now has superpowers – clumsy but there, nonetheless.

Throw a timid and friendly Jose, eager to start studying at university, into the mix. Isolated, Javier turns to Jose for company, trying to pry him away from his books and get him to be his sidekick.

Their biggest challenge, though, is keeping the rather unwise choice of Javier as superhero under wraps, especially from his now ex-girlfriend, while at the same time trying to hone his newfound abilities to fight evil.

Now named Titan, he is also giving exclusive interviews and getting awards from the mayor. How much can he do before his pills run out?

A light comedy series suitable for the whole family.

Based on the comic by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez, the two seasons of Neighbour are streaming on Netflix.