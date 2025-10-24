Two men, aged 35 and 26, were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Limassol after eight kilos of cannabis were found in their possession, police said on Friday.

Police watched the 35-year-old park his vehicle outside the 26-year-old’s home. The latter was seen placing a nylon bag inside the car after which the 35-year-old left.

Police stopped the older man and carried out a check of the car, which revealed 3.390kg of cannabis.

He was arrested for the evident offence and a subsequent physical check revealed one gramme of dry cannabis and two mobile phones, and a hand-rolled cigarette containing cannabis inside the vehicle.

After some time, the 26-year-old was seen leaving his home holding two additional nylon bags and getting into his car.

The man was stopped by the police who carried out a search and found the nylon bags contained 4.520kg of cannabis.

He was arrested for the evident offences, while police seized his mobile phone and two boxes containing disposable gloves.

Later, an examination took place at the two men’s homes.

Police found seven grammes of cannabis in the 35-year-old’s home, while from the 26-year-old home, police seized two additional mobile phones.

All items the police seized as evidence will undergo further examinations, as investigations continue.