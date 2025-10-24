The antiquities department on Friday said that recent reports describing the unification project of Larnaca’s archaeological sites as “stalled” or “completely halted” do not reflect the full situation.

The reports appear to have been based on a statement issued by the Larnaca tourism development and promotion company (Etap) following a meeting with Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou on Tuesday. However, the department emphasised that claims of refusal or inactivity on its part are inaccurate.

The department said it has completed the expropriation of one key site needed for the project, despite facing significant challenges.

The building on this site has been demolished, and plans for an archaeological excavation are scheduled to begin shortly.

The main obstacle to progress concerns two further plots. The owners of these plots have taken their case to the courts, and the department says advancement of the project depends directly on the outcome of the ongoing legal process.

The antiquities department stated that it will not engage further with misleading reports. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting, promoting and highlighting the cultural heritage of Larnaca and Cyprus.