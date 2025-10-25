A 23-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Friday afternoon after weapons and cartridges were found during a search of his home, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a pistol, a revolver, a katana and eleven full cartridges were found during the search, regarding which the 23-year-old has made allegations that are under investigation.

Additionally, further firearms were also found, which the suspect appears to have possessed legally, police said.

The search of the suspect’s home followed a tip-off.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody under an arrest warrant and is due to appear in court today.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.