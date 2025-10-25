On Saturday, the weather will remain mainly clear, although there will be a possibility of locally increased cloudiness and sporadic rain showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will rise to around 29 degrees Celsius inland, around 26 degrees on the west coast, around 28 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and around 20 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly south- to northwest at force three on the Beaufort scale. In the afternoon, strong winds of up to five Beaufort will develop along the south and east coasts. The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight, it will be cloudy, especially in the west and north, where there may be isolated showers. Sparse fog or mist may also form in the east and in areas of the interior during the early hours of the morning.

The temperature will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast, and to around 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually decrease to three Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Sunday, locally increased cloudiness will be observed at times, with the potential for isolated rain showers.

On Monday, it will remain mostly clear, although there will be temporarily increased cloudiness. On Tuesday, it will be mainly clear.

The temperature will drop slightly on Sunday, but will remain at the same level until Tuesday.