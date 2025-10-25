Cardano (ADA) has dipped sharply by 12% this week. ADA breached the $0.66 support amid broader crypto market pressures. Bitcoin’s slide toward $104,000 has softened altcoin liquidity. This has pushed ADA into consolidation between $0.65 and $0.70.

Moreover, Large holders sold 40 million ADA recently, while others accumulated 140 to 200 million. Thus creating choppy sentiment. Open interest fell 2.12% to $669.9 million, with long liquidations hitting $1.13 million. Analysts eye a falling wedge on the 4-hour chart, but downside risks loom if $0.66 fails. Investors now seek the best crypto to buy now, turning toward what crypto to buy now like DeFi crypto options for stability.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an altcoin gaining traction, draws flocks as Phase 6 of its presale hits 75% filled at $0.035. This shift highlights top crypto to buy amid volatility, where gains favor utility-driven projects over struggling ones.

Cardano struggles persist

Whales have split actions on Cardano, offloading holdings while smaller ones scooped up tokens. This mixed tape fueled ADA’s drop below key supports. Derivative markets reflected bearish pressure, as long positions liquidated heavily. Technicals show RSI nearing 37, hinting at oversold conditions, yet Chaikin Money Flow stays subdued at 0.12 to 0.15.

Support at $0.66 could crumble, exposing $0.65 and lower to $0.57 if Bitcoin weakens further. Bulls await a breakout above $0.74 for rebound toward $0.86 or $1.00 in Q4 2025. Grayscale’s ADA ETF decision on October 23 might sway sentiment, but ongoing sales from big players dampen near-term hopes.

Ecosystem growth, like the 1.6 billion ADA treasury surpassing $1 billion, bolsters long-term views. Staking incentives and Project Catalyst funding have sustained development despite price woes. Yet, in this crypto market correction, ADA trails as investors pivot to fresher altcoins promising quicker yields.

Investors shift gaze

This pivot accelerates toward DeFi crypto platforms showing real momentum. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) captures attention as presale funds reached $17,850,000, with 17,400 total holders since inception. Phase 6 sells out fast at $0.035, up 250% from Phase 1’s $0.01.

Buyers now eye 420% gains post-launch at $0.06. The next phase opens soon at $0.04, a 14.3% jump, closing the window on current pricing. Such dynamics pull capital from faltering assets like ADA.

Mutuum Finance builds steam

Mutuum Finance has onboarded thousands through its structured presale, now in Phase 6 of 11. Teams launched a dashboard tracking the top 50 holders, boosting engagement. The 24-hour leaderboard resets daily at 00:00 UTC; the top user earns $500 in MUTM after one transaction. Leading buys in the past 24 hours included $8,601.92, $7,000.00, $500, and $256.83. This setup fosters daily activity.

Moreover, a $100,000 giveaway splits $10,000 in MUTM among 10 winners. Participants submit wallet addresses, complete quests, and invest at least $50 to qualify. Excitement builds as the platform nears Q4 2025 testnet debut on Sepolia, featuring liquidity pools and mtTokens for ETH and USDT.

Dual lending model emerges

Borrowers deposit $8,000 in ETH to access up to $6,000 at 75% LTV, earning yield via mtTokens. Lenders gain passive income as APYs rise with utilization, often hitting 8-12% on stable assets. Peer-to-Contract pools handle shared liquidity for low-risk tokens; Peer-to-Peer markets suit niche assets with custom terms.

Fees partly buy back MUTM for stakers, linking protocol health to token value. Such features position Mutuum Finance as a top crypto to buy, blending flexibility with security. Roadmap ties token launch to platform rollout, eyeing top-tier exchange listings in 2025.

Security layers strengthen

Mutuum Finance launched its bug bounty program with CertiK, allocating $50,000 USDT for rewards. Tiers cover critical, major, minor, and low vulnerabilities, assigning payouts up to $2,000 for severe finds. A prior CertiK audit scored 90/100, affirming contract robustness.

These steps ensure reliability before mainnet. Investors value this transparency, especially post-crash. As Phase 6 nears sellout, early entry at $0.035 offers last-chance access to what crypto to invest in for DeFi gains.

Cardano’s hurdles underscore why the best crypto to buy now favors resilient altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Its presale surge and utility draw crowds seeking what crypto to buy now. Secure the spot before Phase 7 hikes prices; act swiftly to claim yields.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).