A protest calling for better support for children with disabilities will take place on Monday outside the ministry of education in Nicosia.

The event is being organised by the Agalia Elpidas (Embrace of Hope) association, the Pancyprian organisation of the blind, and the association for children with ADHD. According to organisers, participants are expected to gather at around 10am outside the ministry.

Police officers will be present in the area during the protest to ensure public safety and to help maintain the smooth flow of traffic. Authorities have urged participants to follow police instructions throughout the event.

The protest falls under the public gatherings and parades law 151(I) of 2025, which sets out the responsibilities of organisers and the powers of the police. Under the law, organisers are required to ensure that the demonstration is peaceful and orderly. They must cooperate with local authorities, the police, and the designated liaison officer who acts as the main contact between the police and organisers.

The legislation also allows the police to impose restrictions or dissolve a gathering when it ceases to be peaceful or violates set conditions. Such action may also be taken if there is a risk of physical harm to individuals or damage to public or private property, or in cases of spontaneous or emergency gatherings where restrictions are not followed.

In addition, the law gives police the power to order the removal of any item or disguise that prevents identification, if there is reasonable suspicion that the event may become violent or that crimes could be committed by individuals concealing their identity.

Authorities have not reported any expected disruptions so far, but police presence will remain visible to ensure the demonstration proceeds without incident.