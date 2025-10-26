Police in Limassol on Sunday made a sixth arrest in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Stavros Demosthenous, who was shot dead on October 17.

The latest suspect, a 51-year-old man, was detained to assist with police enquiries. Authorities say testimony has emerged that appears to link him to the crime. Demosthenous, a former president of Karmiotissa FC and football agent, was killed while riding in the passenger seat of a Rolls-Royce Spectre driven by his 18-year-old son. Gunmen in a white van ambushed the vehicle, firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. Demosthenous was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the case. Earlier arrests include a 44-year-old man, a 30-year-old inmate, a 58-year-old man, a 39-year-old Greek national, and a 30-year-old man serving a sentence for drug offences. Authorities believe these individuals were involved in various aspects of the crime, including supplying the motorcycle used in the attack and providing vehicles for the perpetrators’ escape.

Police say the murder appears to have been a meticulously planned operation. Investigators are reviewing closed-circuit camera footage and awaiting forensic results to gather more evidence. They have also appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

The case remains ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.