Athienou is joining a pilot programme to turn plant cuttings and manure into cost-effective high-quality compost.

The programme, called ‘Nurish’, will run for 54 months – four and a half years – and is fully funded by the European Union.

The Athienou municipality said the compost produced during the programme will improve the health of agricultural soil in semi-arid areas and make it more fertile and resilient.

Leading the programme is the National Technical University of Athens, also known as Metsovio Polytechnic.

A total of 28 partners from ten European countries will be participating in the programme, including the Athienou municipality and Cypriot environmental non-governmental organisation Akti.

The aim of the programme is to support the transition of rural areas to a future resilient to climate change, through regenerative practices in community building, economic growth, multi-level governance, and planning for the adaptation to climate change.