The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) hosted an impactful event on October 22, 2025, “Learn How to Save a Life”, in collaboration with the Spiritus Invictus Foundation and the Resuscitation Services of the Ministry of Health.

Held on campus from 9am to 12pm, the event brought together students, faculty and members of the public to receive essential training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). With the guidance of instructors certified by the American Heart Association (AHA), participants engaged in interactive workshops, simulations, and hands-on practice.

“Universities serve society best when learning leaves the classroom. Together with our partners, we’ve given students and citizens the confidence and skills to act when every second counts,” noted Dr Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo.

The event at AUB Mediterraneo was part of a nationwide “Tour for Life” campaign, organised during Resuscitation Month and linked to the “World Restart a Heart Day” initiative. The event emphasised a powerful message: life can begin again, with a touch and the right knowledge.

Through this collaboration, AUB Mediterraneo reaffirmed its role as both an academic institution and a community partner, preparing students for success while contributing to the wellbeing of society.