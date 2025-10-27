Bentley Motors reveals a one-off personal commission, displaying one of the most complex paint offerings to date – Ombre by Mulliner.

Painted by hand at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, the new exterior finish carefully transitions between two paint colours over the length of the car, with a truly stunning result. This new technique is now available to order, in three different colour combinations, from Mulliner – the bespoke division of Bentley.

The car is sprayed first in the contrast colours to the front and rear of the vehicle. The blend is then applied in stages using paint that has been tinted using traditional paint mixing methods to achieve the Ombre effect. This overall fade effect takes two paint technicians approximately 56 hours to apply. This time is required to achieve the correct blend of paint.

Due to the complexity of how the two paints combine, the choice of colours that that are available have been specifically curated. This ensures a uniform and gradual transition between the two. Each paint colour behaves differently on application; therefore, the Paint Technician must react to this during the application of the blend. This means each car will be unique, but will look perfect to the naked eye.

The first car to feature the new Ombre process is a new Continental GT Speed, showcased as part of Bentley’s presence at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering – part of Monterey Car Week.

The car’s extraordinary exterior fades Topaz from the front of the car to Windsor Blue at the rear. The fade is most apparent through the centre section of the car, with the angle of the fade following the angle of the rear haunch line. The 22″ 10 spoke swept wheels also match the body panels they sit within; Topaz at the front, Windsor Blue at the rear.

To ensure harmony across the car, Mulliner’s Bespoke Studio have curated the same graded approach for the interior. The front of the cabin features bespoke Topaz hide to the front seats, steering wheel, and instrument panel flowing into the centre console. The rear of the cabin fades to the dark tone of Beluga. Detailing the seats and doors, a Dragonfly accent colour has been used to accentuate the piping and stitching of the cabin.

With colour being the predominant focus throughout the car, other surfaces within the cabin have taken a more tactile approach, with Satin Beluga painted veneers to the centre console, instrument panel and treadplate carriers, which are clearly visible when opening the door.

The interior also features Bentley’s Rotating Display, the Naim for Bentley pinnacle audio system and the Dark Chrome Interior Specification that was introduced for the fourth generation Continental GT.

Since being revealed as a personal commission in Monterey, the three paint fades introduced by Mulliner, are now available to order through the global retailer network.