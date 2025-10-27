A new Bank of Cyprus oncology centre is to open in Larnaca next year, the bank said on Monday.

The centre will, according to the bank, serve the needs of Larnaca and the Famagusta district, and will be “fully equipped to provide oncological care to all those who need it”.

It added that the creation of the new centre will constitute “a milestone for oncology care in Cyprus”, and that it will “substantially enhance patients’ access to specialised services close to their place of residence”.

“The initiative is part of the Bank of Cyprus oncology centre’s expansion strategy, with the aim of providing modern and comprehensive care to even more of our fellow human beings,” it said.

It said the centre will provide services including chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and radiotherapy.

Bank of Cyprus oncology centre board of trustees chairman Christos Triantafyllides described the planned new centre as a “beacon of hope”, and said it will allow the services the centre provides to “come closer to patients and their relatives, close to their homes, further upgrading access to the care provided”.

The centre will be built on Papanicolis Street, near the Famagusta Stadium, the home of Nea Salamina Football Club, and is expected to be operational next summer.

The original Bank of Cyprus oncology centre opened in Strovolos in 1998, and has seen more than 50,000 patients pass through its doors since then.