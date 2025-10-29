Urgent EU support is needed for Cypriot farmers devastated by the unprecedented drought, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou told the EU council of ministers for agriculture and fisheries held in Luxemburg on Monday and Tuesday.

The council discussed the post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposal, focusing on green architecture, market conditions, generational renewal and the upcoming International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) meeting on tuna.

In her statement, Panayiotou highlighted the dramatic drought effects on Cyprus’ agriculture, calling for EU funding support and emphasising the need for realistic implementation of generational renewal tailored to each member state’s circumstances. She stressed that all food sectors are affected, with bleak forecasts for 2026, reinforcing Cyprus’ request for EU aid to help farmers.

The minister also defended the need to promote a competitive agricultural sector mindful of environmental protection, describing it as a major challenge for the new CAP. She stressed the importance of sufficient incentives for farmers to support the green agenda and adequate funding to tackle the climate crisis. She also highlighted opportunities for farmers to increase incomes through bioeconomy and circular economy initiatives.

During the exchange ahead of the upcoming ICCAT meeting in Seville this November, Panagiotou stated her support for the EU’s position on managing bluefin tuna stocks, particularly increasing the total allowable catches.

“The recovery of this stock is a success,” she added, “and the priority is to avoid any loss in the existing EU quota allocation for bluefin tuna.”

Additionally, she stressed the importance of fairness and predictability in fishing opportunities for EU member states and called for a level playing field with third countries, explicitly referencing what she described as Turkey’s illegal actions and harassment against the Cypriot fishing fleet.

Subsequently, the European Commission unveiled its strategy for generational renewal in agriculture, outlining support for young farmers and efforts to attract new entrants to the sector.

The Panayiotou praised the aim to close the rural demographic gap but emphasised the need for practical, state-specific implementation and realistic timelines to achieve tangible results.