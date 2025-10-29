The crypto market is once again heating up as investors search for the best crypto to buy now before the next major rally. Among the rising names, one new project has started drawing serious attention — Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With its presale already surpassing major milestones and a product launch approaching, analysts believe this token could see as much as 500% growth before 2026, making it one of the most promising new crypto under $1 this year.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The project’s goal is to make on-chain finance simpler, more transparent, and more rewarding for users.

Unlike traditional platforms, Mutuum Finance removes intermediaries and replaces them with smart contracts that automatically match borrowers and lenders. This creates open and verifiable lending markets where users can earn interest or borrow assets securely.

The project operates through two markets — one for large, liquid assets like ETH and USDT, and another for smaller or niche tokens. Both models are fully automated and over-collateralized to protect users from defaults or sudden price drops.

The Mutuum Finance presale has quickly become one of 2025’s biggest, attracting wide attention for its structured and transparent model. The project has raised over $18.1 million from more than 17,500 holders, showing strong demand from retail and early-stage investors.

The current price sits at $0.035 USD in Phase 6, which is already over 77% allocated. Once this phase sells out, the price will move up by around 20%, nearing the confirmed launch price of $0.06 USD. From its initial presale price of $0.01, MUTM has already gained 250%, reflecting solid early performance and investor trust.

V1 launch and security audit strengthen outlook

Mutuum Finance is now preparing for its V1 protocol launch, set for the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This event will introduce the platform’s core lending components, including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot — the foundation of its decentralized borrowing and lending system.

These features are designed to create a smooth, self-sustaining ecosystem where users can supply crypto, earn passive income, or borrow against their assets in a secure environment.

The team has also completed a CertiK smart-contract audit, achieving an impressive 90/100 Token Scan score. This provides a strong confidence signal for investors, showing that Mutuum Finance’s code has been professionally verified and tested for safety.

According to analysts, the combination of a clear roadmap and an audited product gives MUTM a strong start. As long as Phase 6 continues to sell quickly and the testnet launch proceeds as planned, they estimate the token could climb to around $0.15–$0.18 USD within the first year after launch — roughly 4x–5x growth from the current presale price.

mtTokens, buy-and-distribute model, and community activity

One of Mutuum Finance’s most interesting innovations is its mtToken system. When users deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into the platform, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts. These automatically gain value as borrowers repay loans.

For example, if a user deposits $5,000 worth of USDT, they could earn 10–12% APY, generating about $500–$600 in annual passive income depending on pool activity. This helps make lending on Mutuum both profitable and easy to understand.

Another core feature is the buy-and-distribute model. A portion of the platform’s earnings from borrowing activity will be used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market. Those tokens are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens, creating continuous buying pressure. This helps increase demand and strengthens the token’s price stability over time.

Mutuum Finance has also added a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks presale contributions in real time. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens, adding an interactive element that keeps the presale competitive and transparent.

With these systems in place, analysts project that MUTM could rise to $0.25–$0.30 USD within a year of launch — translating to roughly 7x–9x growth from the current price. They believe this community-driven model, combined with steady buybacks, can sustain long-term value even in slower market periods.

Stablecoin and layer-2 expansion plans

Looking beyond the testnet, Mutuum Finance is also preparing to introduce its own USD-pegged stablecoin. This stablecoin will be minted and burned on-demand, fully backed by verified on-chain collateral. It will serve as the base currency for borrowing and repayment, giving users a predictable and stable unit of value while keeping liquidity flowing within the ecosystem.

In addition, the team plans to expand onto Layer-2 networks. This upgrade will lower transaction fees and increase network speed, allowing users to interact with the protocol more efficiently. With Layer-2 scaling, lending and liquidation operations will become faster and more cost-effective, especially during periods of high blockchain activity.

Analysts see these plans as major catalysts for growth. With the addition of a stablecoin and Layer-2 integration, they predict MUTM could reach $0.40–$0.45 USD, representing nearly 10x–12x growth from today’s presale price.

Phase 6 nearing sellout and whale interest

As Phase 6 nears completion, investor activity has accelerated. Recent transactions show multiple large-scale contributions, including several six-figure purchases, signaling strong whale participation. These larger investors often enter projects that have proven technical progress and community engagement, both of which Mutuum Finance has demonstrated consistently.

The combination of high allocation levels, visible product updates, and growing market buzz has created a sense of urgency. Once this phase sells out, prices will move up again, making it costlier for new participants to join.

With $18.1 million already raised and over 780 million tokens sold, the presale momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Early investors are positioning themselves ahead of the next price jump, aiming to benefit from the project’s upcoming milestones.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).