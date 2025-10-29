How can buying a book help an animal in need? The upcoming charity book bazaar by P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) aims to do just that. With every purchase of the books on sale, profits will go towards the medical and care expenses of stray animals that the organisation handles. It is literature for a good cause.

A beloved event for animal lovers and beyond, the Buy a Book Save a Stray bazaar returns to Nicosia, happening in collaboration with Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, where it is set to take place again next weekend. On from 11am to 6pm on November 8 and 9, visitors will be able to browse hundreds of book titles, fill their libraries and help animals in need.

There will be both new and used books, sold at friendly prices starting from €1 to €5. Time to brush up on our reading and help save four-legged friends while enjoying a warm drink from Yfantourgeio. And if you too have a book you would like to donate, get in touch at 99-769011.

Buy a Book Save a Stray

Charity book bazaar, all profits go towards animal needs and care by P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter). November 8-9. Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, Nicosia. 11am-6pm. [email protected]