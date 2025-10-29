Household real consumption per capita increased by 0.3 per cent in the euro area in the second quarter of 2025, after a decrease of 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the European Central Bank (ECB).

In the same period, household real income per capita increased by 0.5 per cent, following an increase of 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

These data come from a detailed set of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts that is published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the EU as a whole, household real consumption per capita increased by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, after a decrease of 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

At the same time, household real income per capita increased by 0.6 per cent, after having remained stable in the first quarter of 2025.

During the second quarter of 2025, the increase in household real income per capita in the euro area and the EU is mainly explained by the positive contribution of compensation of employees and social benefits other than social transfers in kind.

Conversely, current taxes and net social contributions was the largest negative contributor in both the euro area and the EU.

In the second quarter of 2025, the household saving rate increased by 0.3 percentage points (pp) both in the euro area and in the EU, compared with the previous quarter.

Among the Member States for which data are published, the household saving rate increased in nine Member States and decreased in five.

Finland had the largest increase (+2.2 pp), followed by Belgium (+1.5 pp) and Sweden (1.3 pp).

At the same time, the largest decrease was observed in Denmark, Hungary and the Netherlands (all at -0.6 pp).

In the second quarter of 2025, the investment rate of households stayed stable in the euro area and decreased by 0.1 pp in the EU, compared with the previous quarter.

Among the Member States for which data are published, the household investment rate increased in four Member States, remained stable in three and decreased in seven.

Portugal and Spain had an increase of 0.3 pp and 0.2 pp respectively, while the largest decrease was observed in Hungary (-0.7 pp).