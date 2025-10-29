Approximately four in ten (17.4 per cent) of all households in the EU experienced difficulty or great difficulty to make ends meet in 2024, according to a report from Eurostat.

At the other end of the range, 26.0 per cent of all households were able to make ends meet very easily or easily.

The share of households making ends meet fairly easily or with some difficulty was collectively 56.6 per cent.

Aggregating the six categories of the ability to make ends meet into two groups, with and without difficulties, 41.6 per cent of households in the EU had at least some difficulty making ends meet in 2024.