A memorandum of understanding for the promotion of gender equality at work, was signed on Thursday between Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou and the employers’ federation (OEV), with First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides in attendance.

The commissioner’s office explains that the memorandum outlines six key actions including developing a digital platform to provide information, legislation and materials on gender equality in the labour market; creating a self-assessment tool for businesses to evaluate their compliance with workplace gender equality laws; establishing an “Equality Academy” focused on remote areas to ensure broad access to training and launching a media campaign aimed at journalism and advertising companies to address gender equality issues.

The plan also includes a mentoring programme for women with entrepreneurial initiatives.

It will feature the action “Becoming an Entrepreneur for a Day,” where participants can experience business management firsthand. Additionally, a “Female Role Model Day” will be introduced in schools, inviting notable women from fields like entrepreneurship, science and the arts to share their experiences with students.

Christodoulou thanked First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides for her impactful support, calling her a “role model for all of us”

Christodoulou said these actions demonstrate the constructive cooperation between her office and OEV in pursuing their shared goal of substantive gender equality and complement the Christodoulides government’s holistic approach to the issue.

“The memorandum we are signing today is not just a formal cooperation agreement, but another step towards strengthening gender equality in work, entrepreneurship, management and leadership in our country,” she said, calling it an act of responsibility to both the modern labour market and future generations in Cyprus.

The commissioner acknowledged that despite progress, gender discrimination persists, saying that “women remain underrepresented in leadership positions, experience pay inequalities, encounter obstacles to advancement and often operate within a work environment that is unfortunately not free from stereotypes and prejudices.”

She also emphasised that gender equality is essential for justice, democracy and economic growth, stating that “businesses that invest in equality perform better, attract skilled staff, innovate and create a culture of trust and dignity.”

Christodoulou thanked First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides for her impactful support, calling her a “role model for all of us”.

Reflecting on her office’s work with OEV, she thanked them for their commitment, noting, “Together we prove that institutions and social partners can build synergies and serve common goals so that every employee has the same opportunities to progress, develop and lead.”