The Davila municipal parking lot in Nicosia will be closed from November 3, 2025 until February 2, 2026, the Nicosia municipality announced on Thursday.

The closure will take place during the Christmas holiday season to allow for planned seasonal arrangements. According to the municipality, holders of monthly prepaid parking cards will be able to use the Tripoli and Kostantza municipal parking lots during the closure. However, these two facilities will not be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays due to the farmers’ market operating on those days.

The Podokatero municipal parking lot will also be available for use by prepaid cardholders. If no parking spaces are available at any of these alternative sites, cardholders will be able to suspend their parking cards and receive credit for the unused days once the Davila lot reopens in February.

In a separate notice, the municipality said the “Anthi Christofidou” parking area on Polykratous street in Ayioi Omoloyites, within the Nicosia District, will also close from November 3, to allow for reconstruction work to begin. The municipality has not yet specified a reopening date for the Anthi Christofidou parking area.