The Index of Industrial Output Prices in Cyprus for September 2025 reached 122.3 units, using 2021 as the base year with 100 units, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The index recorded a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared with August 2025 and a fall of 0.6 per cent compared with September 2024.

For the period January–September 2025, the index declined by 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

In September 2025 compared with August 2025, the index remained stable in mining and quarrying as well as in manufacturing, while water supply and materials recovery rose by 0.4 per cent.

Electricity supply, however, declined by 2 per cent.

Compared with September 2024, mining and quarrying increased by 8.6 per cent and manufacturing rose by 0.9 per cent.

By contrast, electricity supply dropped by 6.3 per cent and water supply and materials recovery fell by 4.1 per cent.

Breaking down the manufacturing sector by division of economic activity, in September 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier, the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment increased by 4.3 per cent.

Refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and pharmaceutical preparations recorded a rise of 2.5 per cent, while electronic and optical products and electrical equipment rose by 2.4 per cent.

Paper and paper products and printing increased by 2.1 per cent, and other non-metallic mineral products were up by 1.6 per cent.

By contrast, the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products fell slightly by 0.3 per cent.

Looking at market categories, the general index stood at 122.3 units, with 124.4 units for the local market and 111.3 units for exports.

Compared with August 2025, domestic prices decreased by 0.5 per cent, while export prices remained unchanged.

Year-on-year, domestic prices were 1 per cent lower, whereas export prices recorded a 1.2 per cent increase.

Over the first nine months of the year, mining and quarrying posted an average rise of 6.7 per cent, while manufacturing advanced 0.9 per cent.

In contrast, electricity supply declined 5.5 per cent and water supply and materials recovery fell 3.6 per cent during the same period.