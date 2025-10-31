The education ministry reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on school violence and racism on Friday, highlighting its ongoing efforts to promote respect, inclusion and democratic dialogue in education.

Speaking at an award ceremony honouring schools that excelled in the competition “Education and Empowerment of Students for the Prevention and Management of School Violence”, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said the initiative aims to support teaching practices that prevent delinquency and promote active citizenship among pupils.

The competition forms part of the national strategy for the prevention and management of violence in schools and the national action plan for the prevention and crime combat, jointly implemented with the justice ministry.

“The issue of violence and delinquency concerns us all,” Michaelidou said, stressing that every school must safeguard a safe environment where learning and respect coexist. She explained that the ministry has developed a multi-layered action plan defining responsibilities and introducing early detection, prevention, and response measures.

“Our focus on early diagnosis and prevention allows us to avert situations, while our emphasis on response equips us with tools for improvement,” she said.

Michaelidou underlined the importance of empowering students within a framework of justice, equality, and respect for human rights. She said pupils are more engaged and willing to express themselves in an environment built on fairness and inclusion, which fosters understanding and emotional development.

“In a democratic classroom, students become active participants in their education rather than passive recipients of information,” she said.

Michaelidou called on all members of the education community to reflect on their actions and behaviour in reducing violent or discriminatory incidents. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring safety, respect, and equality for all pupils.

“We want every student to enjoy learning opportunities in inclusive and democratic environments free from violence,” she said. Participation in the competition, she added, contributes to forming responsible and socially aware citizens with respect for human dignity and diversity.

She concluded by congratulating all participating schools and education officers involved in the initiative, describing their work as a vital contribution to promoting dialogue, justice, and equality within the education system.