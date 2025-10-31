The crypto world has changed fast. People no longer chase hype alone. Today, the top crypto projects are the ones that build real value and generate actual revenue. Among these rising names, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining strong attention for doing both. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a lending and borrowing platform built for real utility. It has a simple goal — to make borrowing, lending, and earning easier while creating consistent value for its community. Analysts now believe this project could grow nearly 50 times from its current price and reach $2 by 2026.

Presale snapshot

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Around $18.15 million has already been raised across all presale phases. The current price in Phase 6 is $0.035, and more than 17,600 people already hold MUTM. Phase 6 offers 170M tokens, and about 80% of them are sold. The next phase will begin at $0.040 — a 15% step-up. For further growth of community, the platform’s live leaderboard updates every 24 hours and gives away $500 in MUTM to the top transactor who completes at least one transaction within the period.

Stablecoin design that fuels growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers two types of lending. The first is Peer-to-Contract (P2C), where users deposit assets into audited smart contracts. Interest rates adjust with use, and lenders receive mtTokens that earn interest and show their share in the pool. The second is Peer-to-Peer (P2P), a marketplace for assets that are less liquid or riskier. Here, borrowers and lenders agree on terms directly, with isolated contracts to keep core funds safe.

One of the strongest pillars of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be its stablecoin system. This stablecoin will only be created when users borrow against their crypto. When they repay or when their loans are cleared, the stablecoin will be burned. Only approved issuers will have the power to mint it, each under a set limit.

The protocol’s governance will manage the interest rate to keep the stablecoin near $1. When the price moves above $1, rates will lower to encourage borrowing; when it falls below $1, rates will rise to slow it down. Arbitrage will also help balance it. This setup creates a continuous borrowing and lending loop that maintains system stability.

Because every loan will be overcollateralized, the system will always have enough backing. This will build trust and steady liquidity. As more users borrow and repay, fees will circulate through the ecosystem, strengthening the buy-and-distribute model that rewards mtToken stakers.

Reliable price feeds that power confidence

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to use Chainlink as its main oracle network, supported by fallback oracles and data from multiple exchanges. It will also use time-weighted average prices to avoid manipulation.

Here’s how this will support long-term growth: accurate price feeds will prevent wrong liquidations. That means more confidence for users to lend and borrow larger amounts. This will increase the total value locked on the platform and the fee revenue that feeds the treasury. More revenue means more buybacks and staking rewards, which will drive stronger demand for MUTM. This, in turn, will attract more traders and help the project’s listing liquidity grow steadily.

Sepolia testnet and market reach

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently confirmed on its official X account that the version 1 of its protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version will introduce key features such as a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, and a liquidator bot to ensure the platform runs securely and efficiently. At launch, users will be able to lend, borrow, and use ETH or USDT as collateral.

Releasing V1 first on the testnet allows users to explore and understand the system ahead of the full release. This early access helps build trust, increases community involvement, and can lead to stronger demand and higher value for the token over time.

An early investor who joined Phase 1 at $0.01 with $12,000 in BTC and ETH would now hold tokens worth $42,000 at the current Phase 6 price of $0.035 — a 3.5× value return. If the presale ends at $0.06, that same entry would stand at $72,000, showing a clear gain even before listings.

Industry analysts now project that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could reach $2 by 2026. That would mean a 200× rise for Phase 1 buyers or around 57× from the current presale price. The logic behind this projection is simple — a platform that combines real lending flows, a stablecoin with strong mechanics, oracle reliability, and regular buybacks naturally builds lasting demand. Analysts use these same metrics when modeling past large-cap rallies, and Mutuum fits those patterns closely.

Security that builds trust

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already undergone a CertiK audit using Manual Review and Static Analysis methods. It holds a TokenScan Score of 90.00 and a Skynet Score of 79.00. The audit timeline began on February 25, 2025, and was revised on May 20, 2025.

To further strengthen trust, the project has a $50,000 bug bounty program. Rewards go up to $2,000 for critical issues, $1,000 for major, $500 for medium, and $200 for low. These steps show Mutuum’s focus on transparency and safety, which helps attract institutional and individual investors alike.

Analysts view the $2 price target for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a realistic outcome under steady adoption and revenue growth. With Phase 6 nearly sold out and the next price set to rise to $0.040, this window offers one of the last chances to enter early before the step-up.

As always, investors should study the project carefully, visit the live dashboard, and make their own decisions — but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks set to be one of the top crypto stories to watch before the next cycle leaves this presale far behind.

