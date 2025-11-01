Around 36,000 hunters are expected to take to the fields of Cyprus on Sunday, the start of the small game hunting season, game and fauna service spokesman Petros Anayiotos said on Saturday.

However, he said the number of hunters has been gradually declining in recent years, reflecting changes in lifestyles and the reduced availability of game.

The estimate for this season was based on the recent renewal of hunting licences. The season will continue of Sunday and Wednesdays until December 28.

Anayiotos said the decline in hunters is not unique to Cyprus, as studies show it is a worldwide phenomenon, although it is not linked to environmental concerns or animal welfare.

The department’s priority remains the protection and growth of wildlife populations, he said, stressing that preserving natural habitats, combined with favourable weather conditions, could lead to an increase in both game numbers and hunting licences over time.

Hunters taking part in the season are urged to follow safety rules, including wearing high-visibility orange clothing, handling firearms responsibly and observing all legal limits to reduce the risk of accidents.

The season permits hunting of hares, partridges, and francolins. Bag limits per hunter per outing are one hare, one francolin, and four partridges, while other game has no limit.

The forestry department also issued a warning calling on hunters to avoid lighting fires in unauthorised areas and to refrain from discarding cigarettes or matches.

Anyone spotting smoke or fire in or near forests should immediately contact the nearest forest station or call 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire service).