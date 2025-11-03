Tefkros brings living dialogue with cultural heritage

The island’s first interactive museum guide powered by artificial intelligence, called Tefkros, was unveiled by the Bank of Cyprus cultural foundation on Monday.

The innovation marks a new step in the use of technology to present Cyprus’ cultural heritage in a more engaging and personalised way.

Tefkros will first be introduced at the Museum of the History of Cypriot Coinage in Nicosia as part of a pilot phase before being expanded to other museums and temporary exhibitions managed by the foundation.

Visitors will be able to interact directly with the AI guide, which answers questions and adapts information based on each visitor’s interests.

The project combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to create what the foundation describes as a “living dialogue with cultural heritage”.

The system is designed to continuously update its content, offering tailored information to users of all ages.

Standing at around 75 centimetres tall and weighing under seven kilograms, Tefkros was entirely produced using advanced 3D printing from durable polymer materials.

Tefkros being unveiled by Bank of Cyprus officials and foundation head Yiannis Toumazis

Its design draws inspiration from ancient Cypriot art, featuring a reddish-brown coating and geometric motifs similar to those found on historical artefacts.

The robot’s digital face displays a range of human expressions, allowing for natural and immediate interaction with visitors.

Through its animated screen, Tefkros can convey curiosity, amusement or surprise, creating a more relatable and dynamic museum experience.

According to the foundation, Tefkros originated from a sketch by its director, Dr Yiannis Toumazis.

Using AI tools, the concept evolved from a two-dimensional design into a fully functional three-dimensional model.

The work was developed by Elpidoforos Anastasiou, a PhD candidate at the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), within the framework of Steam Space and AI research at the Eratosthenes centre of excellence.

The foundation described Tefkros as a “milestone for Cyprus”, symbolising the meeting point of history and innovation. By blending ancient craftsmanship with modern technology, the project aims to demonstrate how tradition and progress can coexist.

The name Tefkros refers to the mythical founder of Salamis in Cyprus, the son of Telamon, King of Salamis in Attica.

According to legend, after the Trojan War, Tefkros arrived on the island and established the ancient city near present-day Famagusta.

The name was chosen to represent the creation of something new, linking the country’s ancient past with its technological future.

The Bank of Cyprus cultural foundation said details about public visiting hours for Tefkrosat the Museum of the History of Cypriot Coinagewill be announced soon.