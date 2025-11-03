Greek Paralympic champion Charalambos Taiganidis broke the world record for continuous open sea swimming, covering an astonishing 149 kilometres.

His support crew said the achievement sends “a global message of endurance and humanity.”

Taiganidis began his swim on Friday from the Paphos port, aiming to reach the Ayia Napa marina by Sunday, completing a 160-kilometer open sea swim.

The final stage proved especially challenging.

The crew described it as “a fierce battle with the elements” as worsening weather brought headwinds of 3 Beaufort from early morning. Conditions grew dangerous when winds intensified to 5-6 Beaufort, increasing the sea’s roughness.

Exhausted by the extraordinary effort, Taiganidis boarded the escort boat 4.5 kilometres before the planned finish, after his team and judges confirmed he had already broken the distance record.

The support crew emphasised, “the athlete’s safety and health were everyone’s top priority.”

Upon arrival at Larnaca fishing port, he was promptly taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital for treatment and preventive examinations.

“We are immensely proud of Charalambos, who proved once again that limits exist only to be overcome,” said the crew.

“This feat is not just a record; it is a victory of the soul, solidarity, and a beacon of inspiration for everyone, especially the children we supported with this effort.”