The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Tuesday the continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of MR. PENGU PUBLIC COMPANY LTD for a further two months, extending the halt until January 5, 2026.

The decision was reached pursuant to Article 185 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law because the reasons imposing the continuation of the suspension of trading of the company’s shares continue to exist.

This persistent suspension is due to the non-issue and non-publication of three key financial documents.

The documents that have not been issued and published are its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2024, its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025.

The company’s shares trade on the New Market (Emerging Companies Market) of the CSE.

The announcement clarified that if during the suspension of trading the company complies with the above ongoing obligations, the suspension of trading will be lifted.