Turkey’s EU course passes through European Council decisions and “Turkey has absolutely no other choice,” Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos pointed out on Wednesday, commenting on the EU progress report on Turkey.

Kombos said the report berates the country for not complying with its obligations towards Cyprus and its stance in the eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus problem and was of “particular importance”.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Kombos said the government was satisfied with the content of the report, although there were some points that could have been worded in a stronger manner.

The report, he said, highlighted the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial rights of EU member states.

It furthermore pointed out the importance of fully implementing, without any delay or discrimination, of the additional protocol for the EU-Turkey association agreement, he said.

Kombos said the report also included references to the UN Security Council resolutions to the basis of a Cyprus settlement, as well as the more active involvement of the EU in efforts to reach a settlement with the appointment of EU envoy Johannes Khan.

The foreign minister welcomed the report’s reference to the arrest of five Greek Cypriots in the north, who are being held since July 19.

“The Republic of Cyprus would like to note that Turkey’s European prospect is of particular importance. It is something that must be encouraged. The choices are at the disposal of Turkey to proceed in this direction,” Kombos said.

He added that Turkey has a very important decision to take if it indeed wanted to proceed according to the roadmap that has been repeatedly confirmed.

Asked if the report could hinder Turkey’s participation in the EU’s Safe programme, Kombos said they were two different things.