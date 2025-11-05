A six-day remand order was issued by the Larnaca district court against a 62-year-old man for illegal possession of 55 grammes of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon, after causing a traffic accident, police said on Wednesday.

“Members of the drug squad (Ykan) identified and arrested the man after a vehicle inspection while he was driving from Larnaca to Dhekelia. He is believed to be involved in drug trafficking,” police said.

They added that as soon as the man noticed the presence of the police, he attempted to escape, resulting in his car colliding with a service vehicle.

A subsequent search revealed a nylon bag containing 55 grammes of cocaine and a wooden bat, both of which were confiscated.

“The man underwent a drug test which revealed a positive result, and was arrested,” police said.

The man appeared before the Larnaca district court on Wednesday, which issued a six-day remand order against him, while investigations continue.