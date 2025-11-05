Cypriot champions Pafos FC pulled off an unlikely Champions League giant-killing on Wednesday night, beating Spanish outfit and former Europa League winners Villarreal 1-0 at Limassol’s Alphamega Stadium.

Dutch centre-half Derrick Luckassen scored the game’s only goal, rising highest to nod a Ken Sema corner into Villarreal’s net and send the almost 8,000 Paphites packed into the Alphamega Stadium into pandemonium in the first minute of the second half.

The victory is Pafos FC’s first in the Champions League proper and is the first time any Cypriot team has beaten Spanish opposition in Europe’s premier competition.

More to follow…