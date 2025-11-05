Rum and Jam, Paphos

By Sarah Coyne

As the redevelopment of Paphos old town goes from strength to strength, the added benefit for foodies is the opening of new restaurants and wine bars. Last year, I passed one of the latest creations as it was being developed, and I thought it looked like an inspiring space. As the summer draws to a close, it seemed an apt time to visit.

Walking past Rum and Jam, there seems to be an infinite stretch of tables. The style is trendy, with extensive use of marble and wood, creating a very inviting venue. The perfect place to meet for brunch, a cocktail, or a meal. Unfortunately, one of my pet hates is a QR code menu. Yes, I probably should move with the times, but for me, it just isn’t the same as a nice paper menu you can peruse and make your choice.

However, Run and Jam redeems itself with a great menu at sensible prices, and they quite possibly have the most extended opening hours of any bar, open daily from 8.30am to 1.30am. The menu starts the day with a brunch menu that is really out of the box. There are their own versions of a BLT and a brunch bun, as well as other options with French toast and fabulous-sounding Middle Eastern eggs. It is served from 9.30am until 5pm, so for our evening visit, we had the option of salads, pizza and a section called The Kitchen. The menu is slightly limited in each category, which is always good to see, but the pizza selection had nine varieties.

Of course, with the name Run and Jam, this is very much a cocktail bar, something they for which renowned. For transparency, I am very much a wine person, but it seemed criminal not to have one at Rum and Jam, called Rum and Jam with rum, Saint James Blanc, coconut cream, and homemade banana jam. It was incredibly sweet while also refreshing. My partner had a Bloody Mary and declared it the best version ever, thanks to the strong paprika. In addition to the cocktails, there was a strong wine list.

Before our visit, we had already heard fantastic things about their pizzas, so we thought we really needed to get one. We also decided to go for a beefburger from The Kitchen menu, which seemed reasonably priced at €15.50. The pizza selection is exquisite and inspired. There were some unusual toppings, and you are spoilt for choice with mortadella, nuts and honey, a fig version or perhaps the pesto variety. They prepare all the pizzas in the oven on the terrace, so you can see it all in action.

We selected the more traditional spicy pepperoni, which would not look out of place in an Italian pizzeria – pure perfection for any pizza lover. The dough was incredibly light, and the combination of Marzano tomato sauce with the spicy salami and echoes of oregano, along with quality Parmesan and mozzarella, was a real treat. The spicy salami gave the whole pizza a nice kick. Who knew this existed in Paphos!

On the menu, there are three burgers, but we decided to share a Rum and Jam Burger. Like the pizza, it was outstanding, using two ubiquitous smash burgers combined with cheddar cheese, pickled onion, coleslaw and their signature sauce. The meat was high quality with wonderful flavours which matched perfectly with the other ingredients. A brilliant, authentic version of a classic dish. The French fries on the side were served with skins to complete this plate of comfort food.

To end the meal, the menu was limited to Tiramisu or a Nutella Pizza. We decided to go for the tiramisu, which, after the heady heights of the savoury dishes, was disappointing. While a very generous portion, it just lacked taste or any punchy alcoholic flavours. I think they are missing a trick, as they could really have their own signature rum-based version that matches the quality of the rest of the meal.

As we left Rum and Jam, it was packed, so it is obviously already appreciated in Paphos. The best news is that the heaters are coming, and they will be open for the winter.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Cocktails, pizza and comfort food

WHERE Rum and Jam, Ayoras 6, Paphos

WHEN Daily 8.30am to 1.30am

CONTACT 26 422246

HOW MUCH Beefburgers €15.50, Pizzas from €13.50, Salads €13.50, Desserts from €9