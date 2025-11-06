A new bill is being tabled to Parliament on Thursday, introducing tougher penalties against owners of dangerous buildings, following a series of balcony collapses in recent years that put residents at risk.

Under the proposal, administrative fines for failure to repair unsafe buildings will double to a maximum of €40,000, with an additional €200 for each day the violation continues.

Property owners who ignore maintenance orders will face legal action, including evictions, demolition of unsafe structures, and the disconnection of electricity and water supplies.

The legislation, drafted by the interior ministry based on a proposal from Dipa MP Marinos Moushiouttas, places full responsibility for eliminating structural risks on property owners.

If they fail to comply, the responsibility will shift to the district local government organisations (EOAs), which will be required to take enforcement measures and recover costs from the owners.

These measures include sealing or fencing off dangerous buildings, supporting unstable structures, or proceeding with partial or full demolition.

The EOAs will be allowed to recover expenses by placing a charge (known as Memo) on the affected property until all debts are paid.

The bill introduces a series of legal and administrative tools to help local authorities manage long-standing safety concerns. Notifications to owners will be simplified, and registered mail will no longer be required. Instead, notices may be posted online or delivered through local councils.

Authorities or owners will be able to demolish unsafe buildings fully or partly to remove hazards. In urgent cases, courts will be allowed to issue ex parte orders, decisions made without hearing the other side, for evacuation or safety measures to be carried out swiftly.

The proposed law also bans the use or rental of buildings deemed unsafe until repairs are completed. EOAs will be able to order utility providers to cut water and electricity supplies as a means to enforce evacuation. They will also have the authority to seal abandoned or vacated dangerous buildings to prevent access.

To cover the cost of interventions, EOAs may register a legal charge on the property. Owners will have the option to repay their debts in instalments through agreements with the authorities. An out-of-court settlement procedure will also be introduced to handle minor non-compliance cases, such as fencing or sealing issues.

The amendments will also raise criminal penalties. Courts will be able to impose fines up to €20,000 for a first offence, compared to €10,000 today, and up to €40,000 for repeat offences, instead of €20,000.

Officials say the new rules are designed to ensure public safety while holding property owners accountable for neglected buildings that pose risks to lives and neighbouring properties.

The parliamentary interior committee will review the bill in detail during Thursday’s session before it proceeds to the House plenum for approval.