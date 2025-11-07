A 51-year-old motorcyclist died after being seriously injured in a collision with a van, driven by a 41-year-old who was driving twice over the alcohol limit in Limassol on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 8.30pm when the van hit the 51-year-old’s motorcycle near Moni.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and later died from his injuries after being admitted to a private hospital in Limassol.

A breath analyser test later revealed that the 41-year-old had been driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in his bloodstream. The legal limit is 22 micrograms.

He was arrested after a court warrant was issued.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.