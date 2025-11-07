Services production in the euro area saw a slight increase in August 2025, while the European Union registered a decline, according to seasonally adjusted figures released on Friday by Eurostat.

Monthly performance overview

Services production in the euro area rose by 0.1 per cent in August 2025 compared with July 2025.

Conversely, the overall European Union recorded a decrease of 0.2 per cent for the same period.

This follows growth of 0.3 per cent in both the euro area and the EU during July 2025.

Annual growth trends

On an annual basis, services production demonstrated stronger performance across the bloc.

In August 2025, services production in the euro area grew by 1.7 per cent compared with August 2024.

The European Union saw a slightly higher annual increase of 1.8 per cent.

Performance by service industry

The Information and communication sector experienced the highest annual growth in the euro area, increasing by 3.8 per cent.

This was followed by Real estate activities, which expanded by 2.0 per cent in the euro area.

In the euro area, Accommodation and food services production increased by 1.5 per cent annually.

Administrative and support services grew by 1.1 per cent, and Transportation and storage was up by 0.8 per cent.

The lowest annual growth in the euro area was seen in the professional, scientific and technical activities sector, which increased by 0.7 per cent.

Across the EU, the highest annual growth was also in Information and communication, rising by 3.5 per cent.

The annual increase in EU Real estate activities matched the euro area at 2.0 per cent.

All measured service industries in both the euro area and the EU showed three consecutive months of growth on an annual basis.

However, the month-on-month comparison revealed contractions in several key areas.

In the euro area, Information and communication fell by 0.9 per cent and Transportation and storage decreased by 0.6 per cent compared with July 2025.

Accommodation and food services remained stable in the euro area but fell by 0.1 per cent in the EU.

The largest monthly decline across all EU service industries was in Information and communication which decreased by 1.2 per cent.

Member state variations

Among member states with available data, the highest monthly increases were observed in Greece at 5.4 per cent, Slovenia at 2.8 per cent, and France at 0.7 per cent.

Conversely, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Luxembourg at a drop of 4.8 per cent, Romania at 2.4 per cent, and Denmark at 1.9 per cent.

Annually, Greece led all member states with a significant increase of 25.3 per cent.

Lithuania followed with a strong annual rise of 7.9 per cent, and Denmark was up by 6.0 per cent.

The largest annual decreases were observed in Hungary, falling by 4.5 per cent, Malta at 3.1 per cent, and Austria at 2.0 per cent.