A new therapy centre for multiple sclerosis patients, specialising in the treatment of children and young adults up to 22 years old, was inaugurated in Larnaca on Thursday, the Cyprus Red Cross said on Friday.

The centre will house the Larnaca multiple sclerosis association and aims to support people with mobility or other disabilities in cooperation with the Red Cross. Patients will be offered practical assistance through services such as physiotherapy, psychological support, and occupational therapy.

Speaking at the inauguration, Health Minister Michael Damianos said the collaboration sent a clear message that healthcare is a right for everyone, achieved through the collective efforts of the state, society, and voluntary organisations.

Cyprus Red Cross president Fotini Papadopoulou expressed her satisfaction with the project, saying it had been “transformed into a vibrant support centre where people facing challenges can find help and hope.”

Larnaca multiple sclerosis association president Maria Panayi said the association aims to further strengthen its cooperation with the Red Cross to improve services and better support patients.

Renovation costs exceeded €232,500 and were largely covered through sponsorships and donations amounting to €87,860.

The centre is located in the former home of Ioanna and Argyros Pierides, who had willed the property to the Cyprus Red Cross for the establishment of the therapy centre.