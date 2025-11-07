Over 10,000 boxes of duty-free cigarettes were seized by the customs department on Thursday in two separate vehicle inspections in Athienou and Pyla, authorities said on Friday.

A search of a vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Israeli in the Pyla area, revealed 3,950 boxes of tobacco products, containing 200 cigarettes each, which neither bore the Greek and Turkish warnings about the harmful effects of smoking, nor had the traceability code required for cigarettes sold in the EU.

Authorities said that the duties for the cigarettes amounted to more than €240,000.

The driver was arrested for evident offences and is set to appear before Larnaca district court later on Friday.

In the second case, the customs department seized over 6,400 boxes of cigarettes, lacking the required heath warnings, which were found in a rental van driven by a 51-year-old man in the Athienou-Lypmia area.

The duties of the tobacco products exceeded more than €380,000.

The 51-year-old driver of the car was subsequently arrested and is due to appear before the Nicosia district court on Friday.