Sunday will see a continuation of the ongoing unseasonably warm weather, with the skies expected to be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, though tempered by increased cloud cover in the island’s northwest.

Temperatures will rise to 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with increased cloud cover expected in the west of the island.

Temperatures will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coast, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Partial cloud is expected from time to time on Monday and Tuesday, with the skies becoming progressively cloudier on Wednesday, when isolated rain or even the odd storm is forecast.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm until Wednesday, when a slight drop is expected.