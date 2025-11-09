I would like to respond to some points of the article ‘What do the Greek Cypriots do now?’ by Alper Ali Raza, CM regular columnist, dated 26.10.2025, which refer to Cyprus.

The 1960 Constitution of Cyprus was generally not functional and furthermore, in 1963 the Turkish Cypriots did not vote for the state budget for the municipalities and therefore, Makarios proposed 13 Amendments to the Constitution, (something that British government was aware of), so that the government could function. But the Turkish Cypriots decided to withdraw from the government.

Also, the reason why the majority of Greeks did not vote positively in the 2004 Annan plan referendum was Turkey’s demand that the Turkish guarantees be maintained as well as the presence of Turkish troops.

The whole of Cyprus is a member of the EU and we do not need Turkey’s guarantees. The Turkish Cypriot leader must understand the above and if he insists on Turkey’s guarantees and the presence of Turkish troops there will be no solution to the Cyprus problem.

Sophia Georgiou