Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas spoke on Monday evening at an event in Paralimni marking 70 years since the start of the Eoka national liberation struggle of 1955-59.

The event was organised by the Paralimni-Deryneia municipality and the historical memory council of the Eoka struggle. In his address, Palmas honoured those who took part in the armed campaign against British rule, both well-known and lesser-known figures.

He said the struggle was not only military but also social and spiritual, involving families, neighbourhoods, schools and churches. He detailed the experiences of young Eoka fighters, noting that many protested publicly with the Greek flag, joined the fight in the mountains, were detained in jails and camps, suffered in torture centres, died in ambushes, and were executed without surrendering. He described their efforts as determined, persistent and multi-faceted.

Palmas highlighted the role of Paralimni and surrounding areas, saying the local community actively supported the movement. He referred to early meetings in Paralimni at the Anorthosis building, where residents were recruited, and to attacks on the local police station to seize weapons and ammunition.

Seventy years later, the minister said, the sacrifices of these fighters remain remembered, particularly as the town faces the view of occupied Famagusta. He called for a continued commitment to the liberation and reunification of Cyprus.

Palmas also reflected on the ongoing impact of the Turkish invasion of 1974. He said that 51 years on, the effects remain, but Cypriots continue to work with unity and determination towards conditions that could restart negotiations.

He concluded by underlining the aim for a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue, in line with United Nations security council resolutions and European Union principles.

He urged current generations to follow the example of the 1955-59 generation, emphasising that freedom is both a right and a way of life.