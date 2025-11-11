Cyprus and Greece meet on Wednesday in Athens to discuss coordination, deepening bilateral relations and improving the quality of life of the people of the two countries, by focusing on foreign policy, regional stability and climate change.

President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be leading discussions at the third intergovernmental conference between the two countries.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday that the conference is taking place at a crucial time, ahead of Cyprus assuming the rotating EU presidency in January 2026.

In a written statement, Letymbiotis said the conference constitutes a point of reference for the strategic relationship between Cyprus and Greece.

Greek sources said Christodoulides and Mistotakis would be discussing the latest developments in the region, the Cyprus problem in the light of the election of Tufan Erhurman to the Turkish Cypriot leadership and Cyprus’ EU presidency.

The conference will be preceded by meetings between Christodoulides and Mitsotakis, as well as meetings between ministers.