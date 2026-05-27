Osterreichischer Lloyd marked a triple anniversary in Limassol, with a Captain’s Gala at Parklane Resort, bringing together partners, guests and friends of the company.

The evening marked 190 years since the founding of Osterreichischer Lloyd, 75 years since its re-establishment in Vienna, and the 75th birthday of its Chairman, CEO and Partner, Capt. Eberhard Koch.

At the centre of the event was the idea of a symbolic voyage from Trieste to Venice and back aboard the ‘MV Baron Bruck’, one of the company’s historic vessels.

In keeping with this theme, the ballroom was set up to reflect the atmosphere of old Adriatic passenger travel, with maritime elements, music and visual storytelling linking the company’s past with its present.

As part of the same concept, guests had received first-class boarding tickets with their invitations, designed as replicas of original Osterreichischer Lloyd passenger tickets for the Trieste – Venice route.

The evening was hosted by group managing director Julia Paczkowska, who took on the role of cruise director and master of ceremony.

Speaking in Italian, German and English, she guided guests through the symbolic journey, while also reflecting the company’s Austrian roots and its long connection with Adriatic shipping.

Among those attending were Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry Theodoulos Mesimeris, Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) president Polys Hajioannou, and vice president George Mouskas.

Hadjimanolis referred to the maritime history and tradition of Osterreichischer Lloyd, while also extending personal wishes to Koch on his 75th birthday.

Koch, for his part, paid tribute to the employees, seafarers, management team and partners who have supported the company over the years.

He also referred to his long-term partner Hans Georg Wurmboeck, who was represented at the event by his brother Gustav Wurmboeck.

As a symbolic gesture, team members and partners were presented with Cyprus olive trees, representing continuity, loyalty, strength, peace and shared growth.

Koch said the company’s strength has always been its people. “When I say ‘my company,’ what I truly mean is my team,” he said.

The evening also included performances by a string quartet, ballroom dancers, a jazz band and a vocalist singing classic Frank Sinatra songs, in reference to Koch’s long-standing admiration for Sinatra’s music.

In addition, a specially prepared anniversary film, expected to be made available online, traced the company’s history, renewal and leadership, while also looking at its future direction.

The event ended with a surprise birthday cake for Koch, marking a personal moment in an evening that brought together the company’s history, its partners and its people.