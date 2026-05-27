The protection of biodiversity must be prioritised by the new parliament, BirdLife said on Tuesday, warning the new MPs they are taking office at a time when Cyprus is facing “serious failures” on nature protection.

“The new parliament must exercise substantial parliamentary control, demand transparency and accountability in environmental decisions, ensure sufficient resources for the rational management of protected areas, push for better implementation and compliance with environmental legislation and prevent its further weakening,” BirdLife said.

Citing the Akamas as “one of the most typical examples of failure to implement environmental legislation” on the island, the group claimed that repeated violations in the area had not seen any consequences levied, with the state’s commitments remaining unfulfilled.

“The new parliament must demand full compliance with the legally binding environmental terms of the Akamas SAR and accountability for the violations that have already been recorded,” BirdLife said.

Moreover, the group alleged serious incidents of degradation at the Akrotiri salt lake and called on the parliament to prompt an immediate investigation of the incidents, as well as to step up efforts for the area’s protection.

“The new parliament must demand an immediate investigation of the incidents, restoration of the natural hydrological status of the wetland and effective protection of the area from further environmental degradation,” BirdLife said.

Furthermore, BirdLife called on the new MPs to enforce the strict implementation of illegal bird-trapping legislation, stressing that in autumn 2025 alone, a total of around 726,000 animals were illegally trapped and killed.

It called on MPs to reintroduce large fines for limesticks and for the illegal shooting of migratory birds, and to crack down on organised trapping networks.

The group appealed to the government to include areas of environmental concern into their priorities and prevent what it described as the further weakening of environmental legislation.

“The new parliament will also be judged by whether it will protect the natural heritage of Cyprus and ensure that environmental laws are implemented in practice and not just on paper,” BirdLife concluded.