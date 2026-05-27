The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the integration of the Association of Professional Opap Cyprus Agents into its ranks, marking a strategic move to reinforce the local commercial ecosystem.

According to the announcement, the newly integrated group operates as the official professional body representing collective lottery and gaming agents across the republic.

The primary objectives of the professional organisation focus on promoting internal cooperation, fostering professional solidarity, and advancing shared commercial issues among its active members.

The expansive retail network managed by the member agents encompasses two hundred distinct outlets island-wide, making it the largest retail footprint currently operating in Cyprus.

Beyond its core commercial operations, the association contributes actively to the continuous support and development of Cypriot sports through various local initiatives, the announcement mentioned.

The organisation also maintains structured partnerships with relevant administrative institutions and sporting bodies both within the island and in foreign jurisdictions.

The formal affiliation with the central trade chamber is expected to “contribute substantially toward highlighting the critical needs and immediate priorities of the retail gaming branch”.

Moreover, the collective partnership “aims to develop fresh synergies with other registered professional bodies while simultaneously promoting the modernisation of the sector”.

“Keve warmly welcomes the new affiliate and expresses total certainty that the collaborative venture will prove highly beneficial for the members,” the chamber stated.