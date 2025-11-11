The police carried out a campaign on motorways and secondary roads on Tuesday with an aim to reduce fatal and serious accidents, to promote conscientious driving and to enhance the feeling of safety among the public, booking 304 drivers as they did so.

The campaign started at 6am and ended at 6pm.

In those 12 hours, the police reported 40 drivers for speeding, 50 for not wearing a seatbelt, 28 for using a mobile phone while driving, 26 for expired road tax and 160 others for minor offences.

The police also confiscated two vehicles for further examination.

In a press release, the police said targeted checks are carried out on a daily basis.