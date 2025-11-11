Consultations on the cost of living allowance (CoLA) are continuing on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Antoniou confirmed that contacts are ongoing and that developments on the issue are expected soon.

Antoniou reiterated the president’s expectation for progress in the near future, following weeks of discussions aimed at reaching a new agreement on the CoLA between the government, employers, and trade unions.

After last week’s breakdown in talks, the four main unions involved in the dialogue — Pasydy, Sek, Peo and Deok — are expected to meet this afternoon to discuss their next steps. Pasydy general secretary Stratis Mattheou said that a broader pan-union meeting may also be convened later to assess the situation and decide on further action.

Meanwhile, the general council of Sek is holding a separate meeting at 10am at its headquarters in Strovolos. The agenda includes a review of ongoing labour issues affecting workers and society.

According to Sek, its general secretary, Andreas Matsas, will issue a statement at 1pm outlining the council’s decisions. Matsas will also comment on the European Court of Justice ruling expected at 10.30am on the European minimum wage directive. The directive calls for the extension and strengthening of collective agreements to ensure coverage of at least 80 per cent of workers across member states.

The CoLA has been a key point of contention between unions, who demand full restoration of the allowance, and employers, who favour a more limited application. Talks resumed earlier this year under the mediation of the labour ministry but reached an impasse last week, prompting unions to reconsider their stance.

The government has expressed confidence that continued dialogue will lead to a resolution acceptable to all sides.